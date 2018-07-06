FUFA Drum: Quarter final return legs slated for this weekend

FUFA Drum 2018 (2nd Legs – Quarter finals):

Saturday, 7th July:

Busoga Vs Ankole – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja

[Agg: 0-0]

West Nile Vs Bugisu – Green Light Stadium, Arua

*First leg was aborted in 92nd minute after Bugisu fans stormed field of play. West Nile was leading 1-0

Acholi Vs Bukedi – Pece Stadium, Gulu

[Agg: 0-1, Bukedi carries a slim goal lead]

Sunday, 8th July:

Kampala Vs Buganda – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

[Agg: 0-1, Buganda carries a slim goal lead]

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

The inaugural FUFA Drum (Inter-provinces) tournament continues this weekend with four matches of the quarter final return legs.

On Saturday, there will be three matches and one on Sunday, just like the case was in the first legs.

Busoga hosts Ankole at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja.

The first leg played at the Kakyeeka stadium ended goal-less.

Ankole needs any scoring draw result or an out-right victory to progress.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Busoga Province head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula believes the home record will inspire his team to the desired victory;

We have not lost any game at home and this is inspirational enough to spur our team against Ankole. We do not have any injuries with all the players are ready mentally and physically.

In the other match, crowd darlings Acholi play host to Bukedi.

Bukedi has the advantage with Julius Poloto’s goal scored during the first leg inspiring Bukedi team ahead of the return leg to be played at Pece Stadium in Gulu Municipality.

The other Saturday game will be in Arua at the GreenLight Stadium between the home side West Nile and visitin Bugisu.

Fred Amaku’s first leg goal of the game aborted in the 92nd minute due to pitch invasion gives West Nile something to think of positively although the verdict is yet to passed by the FUFA Disciplinary panel.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KAWOWO SPORTS

On Sunday, there will be one game when Kampala entertains Buganda in yet another highly billed clash.

This match was switched from Star Times stadium, Lugogo to Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa on request of the Kampala team.

Buganda carried a slim 1-0 lead after URA midfielder Shafiq Kagimu scored the lone goal on the game, a well struck penalty after Kampala goalkeeper Hamza Muwonge brought down Allan Kayiwa in the forbidden area.

The first leg of the semi-finals will be played on the weekend of 14th and 15th July 2018.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The FUFA Drum tournament is fondly known for attracting large crowds.

This tournament is built on the theme “Celebrating our Ancestry”.