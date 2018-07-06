Ibanda district select team to test Mbarara City F.C in pre-season build up

Pre-season Build up:

Saturday, 14th July 2018

Ibanda District Select Team (RUFO FC) Vs Mbarara City

At Kakinga Stadium, Ishongororo Town (4PM)

Mbarara City Football Club will play in their first match of the pre-season away to Ishongororo, against Ibanda District Select Team (RUFO F.C) this Saturday.

This will be the first of the many build up matches for the Ankole Lions in the off season as a preparatory mechanism for the forthcoming season.

The club Public Relations Director, Edgar Abaasa confirmed the build up, one of the many to come as the team for the 2018/19 season takes sharp.

Yes, we shall play our first match in the pre-season window on Saturday in Ishongororo at Kakinga stadium against Ibanda District Select team. The coaches and the Technical Director are fully in charge of all the technical affairs at the club 100 percent

Former Uganda Cranes exciting midfielder Charles Livingstone Mbabazi took over the team as head coach alongside his assistant Baker Kasule.

Also, the Swedish born technical director Stefan Hansson also joined the rest of the technical team in Mbarara.

The club’s technical team is expected to assemble a new team that will be used for the entire season.

They are also expected to play several build ups in other Western Uganda districts of Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Isingiro, Kabale, Mbarara and Rukungiri.

Mbarara City Football Club is sponsored by Top Bet.