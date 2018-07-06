Left back Waibi joins URA FC bandwagon

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has of late turned out to be the busiest in the primary players’ transfer window.

On Friday, the tax payers’ club confirmed their umpteenth signings in left back Yesseri Waibi and Allan Mugalu.

The duo joins defender Benjamin Nyakojo (from Masavu, on loan at Vipers), left winger Robert Omunuk (formerly at Nakumatt), Abdallah Nyanzi (from Soana), striker Joshua Kawadwa (Bright Stars), Ronald Musana (Proline) and three loaned players from KCCA – Denis Okot, Solomon Okwalinga and Eric Senjobe.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

So far, the club has released Jimmy Kulaba and right back Fred Okot who have departed for Tusker in the KPL and Fred Okot (joined Vipers Sports Club).

URA FC ended the 2017/18 Uganda premier league season an embarrassing 10th position with 37 points off 30 matches.