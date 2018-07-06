SC Villa Jogoo Elections: FUFA proposes postponement

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has finally broken the silence on the up-coming elections for Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

Via a communique issued on Friday, 6th July 2018, signed off by the Federation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson, the local soccer governing body directed SC Villa to follow the FUFA Statutes for guidance on holding the elections.

The letter advises the process of review to be completed by at least 31st December 2018 until the elections could be held.

The document cites the FUFA Statutes (Art. 18 par 1, 4, 5 & 6) that provides for the Members of FUFA to be subordinate to FUFA and that their (Member) Statutes and amendments thereof shall only come into force after the approval of FUFA.

Here is the full document;

It has come to the observation of FUFA that Sports Club Villa, intends to organise elections of its bodies. FUFA has further observed that the member is in contravention of the FUFA Statutes; In order to ensure good governance, protect the interests of Sports Club Villa and return to normalcy, FUFA hereby requires the following; 1) A comprehensive review, approval and/or ratification by FUFA of the Statutes of the Member before elections of the bodies of the said Member may proceed to be organised 2) That the process of review, approval and/or ratification of the Statutes by FUFA and election of the bodies of the member are completed by 31st December 2018. In order to ensure continued management of the day-to-day business of the Member, FUFA shall continue to recognize the current President and management of the Member until elections in accordance with the FUFA approved and/or ratified Member Statues are concluded but in any case not later than 31st December 2018 FUFA will avail legal guidance in the process of the comprehensive review of the Member Statutes. As a member of FUFA, kindly note that non-compliance may lead to sanctions as provided for in the FUFA Statutes

Sports Club Villa Jogoo electoral committee had already set 14th July 2018, as the date for the elections at Masaka Royal Gardens in Masaka municipality.

Only two candidates Sostine Atwine and incumbent Ben Immanuel Misagga had picked the nomination forms.

The other aspiring candidate Denis Mbidde Ssebugwawo had vowed to organize a parallel election on 12th July 2018.

Meanwhile, Misagga has organized a fans’ meeting at Villa Park this Sunday.

This will be the second fans’ general meeting in a space of two weeks after last Sunday’s meeting that was called by Mbidde.