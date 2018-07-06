Power, Titans clash in NBL second round opener

Friday, July 6 | Lugogo Indoor Stadium

The second round of the 2018 National Basketball League gets underway tonight with title contenders KIU Titans and Power facing off at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Power and Titans are looked at as the sides in position to unsettle City Oilers if their performance thus far is anything to go by.

While Power had a scintillating first round in which they won ten games (including one against their Titans) and lost just one (against Ndejje), their opponents dropped a couple the other being against Sharing Youth.

Arnold Lando could have his star forward Joseph Ikong and point guard Fahmy Sebatindira back for game. Ikong has been on national team duty since mid last month while Sebatindira has been out with a troublesome finger.

The duo is expect to join Philip Ameny, Mike Madol, Stephen Wundi, skipper Paul Odong as well as re-evolving Geoffrey Soro in carrying the five-time league champions through the game.

On the other hand, big man Junior Kinzamba – whose first game for KIU was against Power – has proved he will be an important piece for coach Brian Wathum in the title chase.

Wathum will need production from his star players Chris Omanye and Sudi Ulanga as well as Ethienne Kazungu who have a shell of themselves for majority of the season.

Michael Bwanga and Denis Balungu are expected to provide the offensive spark for Titans off the bench, with Joseph Chuma, Wilson Otweyo and Collin Kasujja giving the unit energy on the defensive end.

In the women’s division, unbeaten and opulent JKL Lady Dolphins will play Magic Stormers.