Football

Vipers, Gor Mahia quarter final confirmed on ‘Fair Play’ rules

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
gor godfrey walusimbi© Kawowo Sports / AISHA NAKATO
Gor Mahia’s Godfrey Walusimbi

The organizing committee of the CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018 had to invoke the FIFA Fair Play Rules used in the 2018 World Cup to determine Vipers’ opponents in the quarter finals.

Rayon Sport of Rwanda and Kenya’s Gor Mahia both tied on everything at the top of group B but K’Ogalo was declared group winners on grounds of accumulating fewer Yellow Cards (4) compared to Rwanda’s former immediate champions.

Gor Mahia will now face Uganda’s representatives Vipers on Sunday while Rayon Sport faces holders Azam FC of Tanzania the following day.

In other quarter final games, record CECAFA Kagame Cup winners Simba SC face Djibouti’s AS Port while JKU of Zanzibar will battle surprise package, AS Port of Djibouti.

The winner between Gor and Vipers will take on the winner between Rayon Sport and Azam in the semi-finals.

The last and only time Vipers played in the competition, they were eliminated at the quarter finals stage by Simba.

Quarter Finals Lineup

Sunday July 8

Gor Mahia (Kenya) Vs Vipers (Uganda)

Simba (Tanzania) Vs AS Port (Djibouti)

Monday July 9

Azam (Tanzania) Vs Rayon Sport (Rwanda)

JKU (Zanzibar) Vs Singida (Tanzania)

Semifinals 

Wednesday July 11

(Gor Mahia / Vipers) vs (Azam/Rayon Sports)

(Simba SC/AS Port) vs (Singida United/JKU)

You May Also Like

Gor Mahia, Rayon spot storm Kagame Cup quarter finals

DIXON OKELLO: How to make the 2018-2019 Uganda Premier League exciting

Sserunkuma feels Vipers can beat any team at CECAFA Kagame Cup

Leave a Reply