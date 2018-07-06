© Kawowo Sports / AISHA NAKATO

The organizing committee of the CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018 had to invoke the FIFA Fair Play Rules used in the 2018 World Cup to determine Vipers’ opponents in the quarter finals.

Rayon Sport of Rwanda and Kenya’s Gor Mahia both tied on everything at the top of group B but K’Ogalo was declared group winners on grounds of accumulating fewer Yellow Cards (4) compared to Rwanda’s former immediate champions.

Gor Mahia will now face Uganda’s representatives Vipers on Sunday while Rayon Sport faces holders Azam FC of Tanzania the following day.

In other quarter final games, record CECAFA Kagame Cup winners Simba SC face Djibouti’s AS Port while JKU of Zanzibar will battle surprise package, AS Port of Djibouti.

The winner between Gor and Vipers will take on the winner between Rayon Sport and Azam in the semi-finals.

The last and only time Vipers played in the competition, they were eliminated at the quarter finals stage by Simba.

Quarter Finals Lineup

Sunday July 8

Gor Mahia (Kenya) Vs Vipers (Uganda)

Simba (Tanzania) Vs AS Port (Djibouti)

Monday July 9

Azam (Tanzania) Vs Rayon Sport (Rwanda)

JKU (Zanzibar) Vs Singida (Tanzania)

Semifinals

Wednesday July 11

(Gor Mahia / Vipers) vs (Azam/Rayon Sports)

(Simba SC/AS Port) vs (Singida United/JKU)