25 summoned for Uganda Crested Cranes CECAFA duty

FUFA Media

The Uganda national women’s football team has been summoned to start preparations for the forthcoming CECAFA Championship that kicks off on July 19 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega and her assistants Edward Kaziba, Jaames Magala (Goalkeeping coach) named the team.

The first training session is scheduled for Saturday, July 7 at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo and will be handled by the coaches alongside the fitness trainer Olive Mbekeka.

Notably missing on the team is skipper Hassifa Nassuna an UCU Lady Cardinals teammates Yudaya Nakayenze and Ruth Aturo.

The Squad

The fixtures for the tourney were released earlier this week and Uganda Crested Cranes will face Kenya Harambee Starlets in the opening match at Stade de Kigali.