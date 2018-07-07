25 summoned for Uganda Crested Cranes CECAFA duty

The Uganda national women’s football team has been summoned to start preparations for the forthcoming CECAFA Championship that kicks off on July 19 in Kigali, Rwanda.
Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega and her assistants Edward Kaziba, Jaames Magala (Goalkeeping coach) named the team.
The first training session is scheduled for Saturday, July 7 at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo and will be handled by the coaches alongside the fitness trainer Olive Mbekeka.
Notably missing on the team is skipper Hassifa Nassuna an UCU Lady Cardinals teammates Yudaya Nakayenze and Ruth Aturo.
The Squad
The fixtures for the tourney were released earlier this week and Uganda Crested Cranes will face Kenya Harambee Starlets in the opening match at Stade de Kigali.
Fixtures (EAT)
Thursday, July 19
- Kenya vs. Uganda – 3:00 pm
- Rwanda vs. Tanzania – 5:15 pm
Friday, July 20: Rest Day
Saturday, July 21
- Ethiopia vs. Uganda – 3:00 pm
- Kenya vs. Tanzania – 5:15 pm
Sunday, July 22: Rest Day
Monday, July 23
- Uganda vs. Tanzania – 3:00 pm
- Rwanda vs. Ethiopia – 5:15 pm
Tuesday, July 24: Rest Day
Wednesday, July 25
- Kenya vs. Ethiopia – 3:00 pm
- Uganda vs. Rwanda – 5:15 pm
Thursday, July 26: Rest Day
Friday, July 27
- Ethiopia vs. Tanzania – 3:00 pm
- Rwanda vs. Kenya 5:15 pm