Fahad Bayo nets brace as Buildcon whips Lumwana Radiants

Buildcon 4-0 Lumwana Radiants

Buildcon FC Meda

Ugandan forward Fahad Bayo scored twice as Buildcon defeated Lumwana Radiants 4-0 in the Zambia Super League at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

The former Proline man scored two minutes after the hour mark and in the final minute of regulation time to help his side bounce back from the midweek loss to Zesco.

The game got off to a pacey start, with Brian Mwila and Chanda Mushili putting the Radiants under pressure.

Bayo had his first real contribution when he headed a ball over Lumwana defense, in the path of Rahim Osumanu but the forward couldn’t connect.

Mwila finally broke the deadlock in the 39th minute and Mushili doubled the lead five minutes later for Buildcon to take a commanding 2-0 lead into the halftime break.

Buildcon continued with the same pressure after the break but they had to wait until the 62nd minute when Bayo made it 3-0 before completing the brace in the 90th minute.

The win elevated Buildon to 9th place on the table with 34 points fetched from 23 matches played. Meanwhile Lumwana Radiants stayed static in 13th place with 27 points from as many matches.

Buildcon will visit Zanaco in their next league outing on July 14.