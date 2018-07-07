Futaa.com

Ex-SC Villa centre forward Bernard Mwalala has been confirmed by Kenya Premier League side, Bandari as their new Head Coach.

Mwalala who quit former giants Nzoia last week signed a one year deal with the Mombasa based side taking over from Ken Odhiambo.

“We have agreed on everything and he has signed a one-year-deal,” confirmed Bandari Chief Executive Officer, Edward Oduor. “We will give him all the necessary support,” he added.

Mwalala, who left Nzoia 10th on the KPL log, finds Bandari 5th after 21 rounds.

Ironically, Mwalala’s first game in charge of the Dockers comes on Saturday against former Bandari coach and SC Villa tactician Paul ‘Latest’ Nkata (Kakamega Boyz) on Saturday and the target is maximum points.

“I am new here and definitely as a new coach, you will want to start with a win,” he said as quoted by Futaa.com. “I have evaluated my players and I can say I have a very good group of young players, on Saturday we will do our best and I believe we can win this game,” he added.

“I will be facing my former coach and that’s something exciting.

Mwalala was imperative for the Jogoos in the 2005 season when they lifted the CECAFA Kagame Cup unbeaten.

He finished as the tournament’s golden boot winners in the competition.