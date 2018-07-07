Four Ugandans involved in Kenya Premier League mid-season transfers

Futaa

Four Ugandans were involved in the recently concluded mid-season transfers for the Kenya Premier League.

These included vastly experienced striker Jimmy Bageya, lanky center forward George Abege, Samuel Mwanje and defender Jimmy Kulaba.

Much traveled winger-cum-striker Bageya moved to Kakamega HomeBoyz from Nairobi City Stars.

Former SC Victoria University towering striker Abege moved from Sony Sugar to Kariobangi Sharks.

Mwanje transferred from Thika United to Posta Rangers whilst Kulaba transferred from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to Tusker F.C.

Other foreigners in Kenya in the mid-season transfers:

Rwanda Amavubi midfielder Justin Mico moved from Rwanda’s Police to Sofapaka whilst Piscas Muhindo, a Congolese national also crossed to Sofapaka but has since been loaned to Wazito.

Sony Sugar managed to grab Tanzanian Castory Mumbara from Police Mara of the Tanzania Premier League.

Thika United attained the services of Congolese Herifier Luvualu from Bidco United Football Club.

AFC Leopards has a Nigerian Alex Orotomal, signed from Rwandese side Sunrise.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Coastal side Bandari signed former Sony Sugar player Yema Mwana, from Congo and yet another Sony Sugar player Abdallah Riziki from Tanzania.

Reigning champions Gor Mahia signed Burundian import Francis Mustafa from Kiyovu.

Kakamega Homeboyz, home to Ugandan coach Paul “Latest” Nkata signed Congolese national, Masakidi Kabemba.

South Sudanese John Kuol transferred from Chemeli Sugar to Kariobangi Sharks.

Chemeli Sugar also lost two other foreigners to Nakumatt.

Tanzanian John Amani and Nigerian Mustapha Adebayo moved from Chemeli Sugar to Nakumatt.

Zoo Football Club acquired Paul Digba, a Congolese national as a free agent.

The KPL mid-season transfer window closed on 3rd July 2018.