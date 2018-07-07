Golfers geared up for 2018 Karen Masters

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID

Close to 100 golfers are set to take part in the final qualification series of the KCB Road to Karen Masters’ golf tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club on Saturday.

According to the Standard media, this will be the fifth leg in which the overall winner, men’s winner, guest winner, staff winner, lady winner and one wild card winner will get automatic slots of playing in the Pro-am of the KCB Karen Masters at the Par 72 Karen Country Club on July 17.

They will be joined by the remaining 24 qualifiers from the last four legs that was played at Ruiru, Limuru, Eldoret and Nyali.

Muthaiga Club Professional Kopan Timbe said on Tuesday the course was in an excellent condition and ready to host the tourney.

The tourney is expected to attract a large field of golfers including those who missed slots in the last four qualification legs.

The main 2018 KCB Karen Masters will take place from July 19 to 22, making its debut on the Sunshine Tour on its second edition.

It becomes the country’s second biggest golfing extravaganza after the Kenya Open, a round of the European Challenge Tour.