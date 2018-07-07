Sunday July 8, 2018

Gor Mahia vs Vipers – national Stadium, Dar es Salaam 4pm

Courtesy

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr and team captain Haroun Shakava have revealed that K’Ogalo players know something about Vipers ahead of their quarter finals clash in the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Shakava praised Vipers as a good team with good players pointing the finger at his former teammate Daniel Sserunkuma in particular but says his side are ready.

“We are ready to face anyone in the last eight,” Shakava told Nation Media. “Vipers is a good team with quality players likes of Dan Sserunkuma and so is our team,” he added.

Goal.com

His Briton tactician nearly echoed same sentiments but went further to state that they know the strengths and weaknesses of the Venoms after watching them twice.

“All my players know Vipers, we watched the two games they played in this tournament hence we know their strengths and weaknesses but we are in the knock-out stages,” said Gor coach Dylan Kerr who later admitted the match will be tough.

“It will be a tough match but we’ve two days to rest before we go out there to achieve our objective of getting into the final.

Gor Mahia and Vipers are champions of their respective domestic leagues and are among the tournament’s favourites.