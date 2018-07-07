Kawowo Sports

Onduparaka midfielder Ivan Mbowa is close to joining Fufa Big League side, Wakiso Giants, formerly Kamuli Park.

The club, bought off by Kampala Businessmen as earlier revealed is into recruiting some of the best players in the land and Mbowa, one of the best in his position in the Uganda Premier League is a prime target.

It’s understood that Mbowa’s contract at the Caterpillars expired at the end of last season and a number of clubs are queuing for his signature.

“He is in advanced talks with Wakiso Giants (Kamuli Park),” a source close to both the player and club told Kawowo Sports. “Almost everything has been agreed upon but a few details left for a move to become official,” he added.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Furthermore, our reliable sources indicate the club has already tied down among others former Express FC captain and goalkeeper.

About Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants is former Kamuli Park after being bought off and the owners have already written to the FUFA top most governing body, the Executive Committee requesting for a change of name to Wakiso Giants Football Club.

They have already established their offices at Najjanankumbi, along the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

They will host their home matches at Wakiso Resource Center.