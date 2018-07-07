Kenya win run feast T20 Qualifiers game against determined Cricket Cranes

Match Summary

Uganda 240/3 in 20 overs

240/3 in 20 overs Kenya 241/6 (19.3/20 ov, target 241)

241/6 Kenya won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

The opening game between the two favorites to win World T20 Qualifiers (Africa B) didn’t disappoint with over 400 runs scored between Kenya and Uganda.

Kenya won the toss and chose to field first a decision that proved to be a gamble with the Cricket Cranes captain Roger Mukasa hitting Nehemiah’s Odhiambo’s first ball for six and this set the tone for Uganda’s innings who had only 34 dot balls out of 120 innings balls.

The removal of Roger Mukasa (25) didn’t stop the Cricket Cranes from cruising. Hamu Kayondo (25) and Ronak Patel (19) continuing the carnage hit the ball to corners of the Gahanga Oval.

The two wickets of Ronak and Hamu were the last the Kenyan bowlers could get. From there on, Dinesh Nakrani (88 not out) and Riazat Shah (78) savaged the Kenyan bowlers with an unbeaten partnership of 125 runs.

Kenya with only one option came out guns blazing scoring 19 runs off the first over with Man of Match Dhiren Gondoria (90) and Alex Obanda (35) showing no mercy for Uganda.

The Cricket Cranes players hustled and battled but on a small ground like Gahanga their only reward was the 6 Kenyan wickets they picked but Captain Shem Ngoche was able to see his side home with 3 balls to spare.

The win for Kenya gives them an upper hand in the round robin format event with the two sides meeting later in the tournament.