Rwanda Amavubi midfielder Mico ready to serve at Sofapaka Football Club

Newly signed Sofapaka Football Club Rwanda Amavubi midfielder Justin Mico conducted his first training with his new team at the Ruiri astro turf surface, along Thika road in Nairobi on Friday.

Mico, a decent passer of the ball from all ranges was signed on a two year deal from Rwanda’s Police Football Club.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports at his Mlango Pangani – Nairobi base, Mico revealed the readiness to serve above self;

I am happy to be at Sofapaka Football Club. I am just arrived and quickly adjusting to the setting in Kenya. From the chilly weather, language, playing style and food, everything will be okay. I am ready to give my best to Sofapaka F.C.

The soft spoken midfielder was signed from Police FC on a two year tenure with a possibility of renewal.

Mico’s first taste of the physical Kenyan football comes too soon this Sunday against the 2009 KPL champions Mathare United at the Machakos stadium.

Relatedly, Sofapaka has also had three players have their contracts extended.

These include George Maelo, also a Paramilitary officer in the Kenya Police force, Muhamed Kulume and Edmand Kwanya.

The other new signings at John Baraza’s coached side are; Wycliffe Kasaya (Mathare United), Sammy Imbuye (Re-Union), Dennis Odhiambo (Thika United) and Wazito F.C’s Pistone Mutamba.

The unattached players (free agents) are Francis Atwoli and Piscas Muhindo (a Congolese national).

Muhindo has been since loaned to Wazito Football Club.

Sofapaka FC is captained by a Ugandan, goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya.