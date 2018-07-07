Match Summary

Uganda Women 43 all out

43 all out Scotland Women 47/1 (6.5/20 ov, target 44)

47/1 Scot Women won by 9 wickets (with 79 balls remaining)

The Lady Cricket Cranes were given a rude welcome to the T20 Global Qualifiers, suffering a 9 wicket loss to European winners Scotland.

The African Champions were asked to bat first after Scotland won the toss and the wild cats bowling ripped through the Lady Cricket Cranes top order to leave them at 15 for 6 in just 10 overs.

Captain Kevin Awino (13) and Gertrude Candiru (10) were the only players who managed double figures as the African Champions finished on 43 all out.

Scotland wasted no time in knocking off the deficit scoring the winning runs in 7 overs giving the European side a 9 wicket win.

The Uganda’s will have no time to mourn over their loss as they have to regroup quickly to make sure they get maximum points against against Thailand tomorrow.