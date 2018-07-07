Simbas roar over Uganda Rugby Cranes to lift Elgon Cup, post key result in Africa Gold Cup

2018 Elgon Cup Return Leg / Africa Gold Cup:

Kenya Simbas 38-22 Uganda Rugby Cranes

Kenya Simbas were flawless, merciless and too strong for the Uganda Rugby Cranes as they won 38-22 during the return leg of the 2018 Elgon Cup at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday evening.

The well attended game, also an Africa Gold Cup fixture was as exciting and physical like most competitive rugby encounters.

The hosts proved and were indeed a team on mission from the first whistle until the final kick from the ever green Darwin Mukizda, defending the annual Elgon cup, and posting a crucial result in the Africa Gold Cup.

For the opening 10 minutes, Uganda was on the defensive until the wall cracked when Kenya got their first of the five tries on the sunny evening.

Mukidza’s kicking boots never missed a conversion for each of the home team’s tries and the penalty from 35 yards.

Jacob Ojee touched down and Mukidza converted as Kenya took an 8th minute lead.

Uganda quickly rallied back with a try scored by Phillip Wokorach which was unconverted making the score 7-5.

Samson Onsomu and the team skipper Davis Chenge all touched down over the white chalk as Kenya led 28-5 heading to the mandatory half time break.

In the second stanza, Uganda returned completely a better entity.

Ivan Magomu penetrated the Kenyan backline for Uganda’s second try, Phillip converted with the resultant kick to reduce the deficit 28-12.

Mukidza converted a penalty from over 30 yards as Kenya shot up 31-12.

Saul Kivumbi paved way for Martial Tchumkam to strengthen the lock as Uganda fought for a come back.

Meanwhile, Kenya rested Peter Kilonzo and Vincent Mose for Biko Adema and Peter Karia respectively.

Mid way the second half, Justin Kimono’s burst through the Kenyan defence, combined well with the Wokoroach duo of Phillip and Michael before Michael raced to the corner flag for a touchdown.

Phillip missed the kick from an acute angle as the score line read 31-17 and hope rose among the passionate Ugandan delegation.

Kenya then suffered a setback when Andrew Chogo was sent to the naughty chair for a 10 minutes ‘punishment on the side-lines, granting Uganda the numerical advantage.

Kenya introduced their U-20 captain Xavier Bett when Chogo’s time out elapsed.

Phillip Wokoroach squeezed yet another try through a forest of bodies but the conversion was missed as Uganda got to 21.

Sensing danger, the Kenyan technical bench called for precautionary double change.

Two locks Hillary Mwanjilwa and Simon Muniafu replaced the weary albeit effective bodies of Joseph Odero and Chenge respectively.

Second half substitute Moses Amusala buried any hopes of any eminent come back for Uganda with a try and Mukidza perfectly converted with virtually the last kick of the game.

There were all jubilations both on the field of play and in the filled up terraces when the final whistle was blown.

Kenya Simbas smiled to 38-22 home victory on the evening and aggregate 72-38 glory over the two legs to lift the Elgon Cup, as well as register a crucial win for the Africa Gold Cup tourney.

The technical team voted Uganda Cranes’ Aaron Ofoyrwoth as the man of the match.

Uganda’s next game will be against Tunisia on August 4, 2018 in the first home game of the season.

The Kenyan side will await Tunisia from Uganda to host them on August 11 before heading out to Namibia for season finale.

Kenya Simbas XV: 15. Vincent Mose, 14. Felix Ayange, 13. Peter Kilonzo, 12. Darwin Mukidza (Vice Captain), 11. Jacob Ojee, 10. Isaac Adimo, 9. Samson Onsomu, 8. Davis Chenge (Captain), 7. Elkeans Musonye, 6. George Nyambua, 5. Oliver Mang’eni, 4. Andrew Chogo, 3. Joseph Odero, 2. Colman Were, 1. Patrick Ouko

Replacements: 16. Peter Karia, 17. Moses Amusala, 18. Hillary Mwanjilwa, 19. Simon Muniafu, 20. Dalmus Chituyi, 21. Martin Owilah, 22. Xavier Bett, 23. Biko Adema

Uganda Rugby Cranes XV: 15. Philip Wokorach, 14. Justin Kimono, 13. Michael Wokorach, 12. Pius Ogena, 11. James Odong, 10. Ivan Magomu, 9. Aaron Ofoyrwoth, 8. Marvin Odongo, 7. Brian Asaba, 6. Ronald Musajjagulanyago, 5. Eliphaz Emong, 4. Charles Uhuru, 3. Asuman Mugerwa (Captain), 2. Paul Ssekate, 1. Saul Kivumbi

Replacements: 16. Joseph Tamale, 17. Martial Tchumkam, 18. Collin Kimbowa, 19. Robert Aziku, 20. Simon Olet, 21. Conrad Wanyama,22. Gerald Ssewankambo, 23. Adrian Kasito