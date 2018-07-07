Soro racks up double-double as insolent Power hold off awful KIU Titans

Power 69-67 KIU Titans

FUBA

Power Basketball Club proved yet again that they will be a hard nut to crack after completing a regular season double over KIU Titans on Friday.

Geoffrey Soro was again tormentor in chief of his former side in the 69-67 win at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, racking up a huge double-double.

Sudi Ulanga and Michael Bwanga gave Titans a quick start to the game but Soro scored 8 of Power’s opening 10 points to keep the five-time champions in the game early.

Paul Odong hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:46 to play and sparked a 13-4 run to close the quarter and Power were in cruise and control.

Anorldo Lando’s charges slowly but surely built a double-digit lead as their opponents struggled to put the ball in the basket from the field and on the line.

KIU chipped away early in the third quarter and brought the deficit down to 6 points but Michael Kojjo, Soro and Fahmy Sebatindira restored the double-digit lead that Power carried into the final quarter.

The game seemed to be done with Power leading by 14 points at the start of the final period but the side lost focus and gave KIU an opportunity to come back into the game.

Despite having several attempts for the tie, Titans did not take any falling for their third time this season.

Soro scored game high 19 points and picked 10 rebounds to lead Power. Returning Joseph Ikong and Sebatindira came in handy with 15 and 10 points respectively.

Bwanga scored team high 16 points for KIU, Chris Omanye and Ulanga contributed 13 and 10 points respectively in a losing effort.