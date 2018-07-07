Sports Club Villa Jogoo succumbs to FUFA directive, puts on hold forthcoming planned elections

Sports Club Villa Jogoo has respected the FUFA directive to put on hold the planned July 14th 2018 elections until further notice.

The club chief Executive Officer Ivan Kakembo released a communication replying FUFA’s letter of 5th July 2018.

Kakembo’s communication in due humbleness explains;

The club president and his management members highly respect the regulations, directives and decisions of FIFA, CAF and FUFA as well as the laws of the game and will never at any point contravene any and at all times ensure good governance and protect the interests of SC Villa Jogoo. The club will continue to ensure compliance to FUFA and its leadership and the ratification of the amendments in the club statutes with the legal guidance of FUFA to perfect processes to ensure that the club upcoming elections are transparent and democratic to avoid conflict of interest that could discredit the impartiality and planning relevant actions in the agreed time frame.

Elections put on hold:

The club has therefore put on hold the club extra ordinary fans meeting that was due to take place this Sunday, 8th July 2018 at Villa Park, Nsamby and the subsequent 14th July 2018 elections in Masaka.

The club hereby puts on hold the planned extraordinary fans meeting that was slated to take place on Sunday, 8th July 2018 at Villa Park and the advertised club extra ordinary congress that was slated to take place on the Saturday, 14th July in Masaka in order to comply with the FUFA requirements and to perfect the processes and this serves as an official notice to all football stakeholders. The club management calls upon all stakeholders to cooperate and advise the club management with all perfect procedures to make this a success for the good future of the club to achieve its status as the best club in Africa.

On Friday, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson released a publication citing FUFA Statutes (Art. 18 par 1, 4, 5 & 6) that provide for the Members of FUFA to be subordinate to FUFA and that their (Member) Statutes and amendments thereof shall only come into force after the approval of FUFA.

In order to ensure good governance, protect the interests of Sports Club Villa and return to normalcy, FUFA hereby requires the following; 1) A comprehensive review, approval and/or ratification by FUFA of the Statutes of the Member before elections of the bodies of the said Member may proceed to be organised 2) That the process of review, approval and/or ratification of the Statutes by FUFA and election of the bodies of the member are completed by 31st December 2018. In order to ensure continued management of the day-to-day business of the Member, FUFA shall continue to recognize the current President and management of the Member until elections in accordance with the FUFA approved and/or ratified Member Statues are concluded but in any case not later than 31st December 2018 FUFA will avail legal guidance in the process of the comprehensive review of the Member Statutes. As a member of FUFA, kindly note that non-compliance may lead to sanctions as provided for in the FUFA Statutes

Sports Club Villa Jogoo electoral committee had already set 14th July 2018, as the date for the elections at Masaka Royal Gardens in Masaka municipality.

Only two candidates Sostine Atwine and incumbent Ben Immanuel Misagga had picked the nomination forms.

The other aspiring candidate Denis Mbidde Ssebugwawo had vowed to organize a parallel election on 12th July 2018.