Sunday July 8, 2018

Gor Mahia (Kenya) Vs Vipers SC (Ug) – National stadium, Dar es Salaam 4pm

Gor Mahia and Vipers face off in arguably the biggest game at the quarter final stage of the Cecafa Kagame Cup but much attention will be on Daniel Sserunkuma and Godfrey Walusimbi.

The two face their former bosses at National stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday with a place in the last four of the ‘annual’ competition at stake.

Sserunkuma, once a darling at K’Ogalo leads the Venoms attack and has already reiterated his emotional attachment to the KPL giants by revealing he won’t celebrate in case he scores against Dylan Kerr’s charges.

“It’s a special feeling meeting them at such a stage having shared good memories before,” Sserunkuma told Nation Sport. “It’s a team I like because everyone supported me very well during my stay with them,” he added.

I will be nervous but I’ve to help my team win the game and in case I score, I will not celebrate in respect of the good moments we shared together.

The teams are meeting for the first time in history although the Kenyan side have more history in the competition than their counterparts.

Jorge Miguel Da Costa has sent a warning to the Kenya side insisting they are not special and his Venoms will demonstrate that on Sunday.

For me it’s a team (Gor Mahia) like any other, if you come here to win a trophy you don’t pick whoever you want to face. We shall go into the match with same winning attitude and believe to progress.

Team News:

Gor Mahia have no injury worries but it remains to be seen whether reportedly troubled Francis Kahata will feature.

News from their camp indicates the dreadlocked left footed midfielder isn’t on good terms with management for allegedly blocking his move to Simba.

From Vipers, Brian Nkuubi is fully fit after missing the game against South Sudan’s Kator and thus Da Costa has a full team at disposal.

What you need to know

Gor Mahia topped group B courtesy of Fifa Fair play rules after tying in every aspect with Rayon Sport from Rwanda.

Both teams have won just one game in the competition so far – finished with five points in their respective groups.

Vipers have never won the Cecafa Kagame Cup title while Gor Mahia have done it five times.

Daniel Sserunkuma scored the goal that ended Gor Mahia’s 18 year wait for a league title in 2003.

Probable Lineups

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch (GK), Innocent Wafula, Godfrey Walusimbi, Haroun Shakava ©, Charles Momanyi, Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Ephrem Guikan and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Vipers: Bashir Sekagya (GK), Fred Okot, Yayo Lutimba, Bashir Asiku, Geoffrey Wasswa, Taddeo Lwanga ©, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa, Duncan Sseninde and Daniel Sserunkuma