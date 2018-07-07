Uganda Rugby Cranes starting team against Kenya Simbas in Nairobi

AFRICA GOLD CUP & ELGON CUP

Saturday, July 7 | RFUEA Ground

Kenya Simbas vs. Uganda Rugby Cranes

Uganda’s Rugby Cranes Head coach John Duncan and his assistant Robert Seguya named the starting line up against Kenya for the return leg of the 2018 Elgon Cup which is also an African Gold Cup clash.

Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach, Ivan Magomu, Ronald Musajjagulanyago and Marvin Odong all return to the starting team.

Justin Kimono, Pius Ogena, James Odong, Ivan Magomu, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Saul Kivumbi, Charles Uhuru, Eliphaz Emong, Brian Asaba and captain Asuman Mugerwa complete the starting 15.

Martial Chumkam and Gerald Sewankambo who missed the first leg in Kampala start on the bench alongside Joseph Tamale, Collin Kimbowa, Robert Aziku, Simon Olet, Conrad Wanyama, Gerald Ssewankambo and Adrian Kasito.

Team Uganda had a feel of the playing turf on Friday morning before the hosts held their final training later in the evening.

“We are ready for action. The last training was good and all the players are mentally and physically set for the game” Asuman Mugerwa, the team captain said after the last training session.

The match, which also doubles as the Elgon Cup return leg and Africa Gold Cup duel, will take place at the RFUEA Ground along Ngong road.

Uganda Starting XV:

15. Philip Wokorach, 14. Justin Kimono, 13. Michael Wokorach, 12. Pius Ogena, 11. James Odong, 10. Ivan Magomu, 9. Aaron Ofoyrwoth, 1. Saul Kivumbi, 2. Paul Sekate, 3. Asuman Mugerwa (Captain), 4. Charles Uhuru, 5. Eliphaz Emong, 6. Ronald Musajjagulanyago, 7. Brian Asaba, 8. Marvin Odongo

REPLACEMENTS 16. Joseph Tamale, 17. Martial Tchumkam, 18. Collin Kimbowa, 19. Robert Aziku, 20. Simon Olet, 21. Conrad Wanyama,22. Gerald Sewankambo, 23. Adrian Kasito