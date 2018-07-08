Former league winner Luswata vows service above self at Soana Football Club

New Soana Football Club recruit Steven Luswata has promised to serve to the best of his abilities at his new home.

Football is a collective team sport and I will dwell on this background to play with the rest of my teammates with a lot of passion and energy to put Soana FC where it deserves to be.

In late June, Kawowo Sports had confirmed Luswata was among the many players who would reunite with Wasswa Bbosa, who was recently named head coach at Soana F.C.

Soana reacted faster to sign the midfielder after approaches from Sports Club Villa Jogoo and a Chinese based club.

Luswata had served the Red Eagles for close to three seasons until last season, a club he joined from Vipers in the 2014/15 season when the Venoms won their second league crown.

But, the former Gomba Ssaza player now signs a one year deal at Soana.

“I promise to bring character and the winning mentality at Soana F.C. We work together as achieve as one team” the former league winner noted.

Bbosa is a keen admirer of Luswata and once worked with him at Express F.C.

“Steven (Luswata) is a great player and we are happy to sign him. There are also 7 more players i plan to recruit” Bbosa who was entrusted with all the powers to sign players said of the holding midfielder.

Luswata was born and raised in Kawuku, along Entebbe road, a rich footballing hub known for producing talented footballers as Mark Mwambu, William Luwagga Kizito, Joseph Owino, Henry Kawuma Luis “Figo” Kizito, Tamaliggwa, Deus Bukenya, Nico Wadada among others.