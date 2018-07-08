KPL: Sofapaka edge Mathare United at Machakos

Kenya Premier League (Sunday Results):

Sofapaka 3-2 Mathare United

Mathare United AFC Leopards 1-0 Sony Sugar

Sony Sugar Tusker 1-0 Nakumatt

Nakumatt Posta Rangers 0-0 Nzoia

Ulinzi 1-1 Kariobangi Sharks

Kariobangi Sharks Wazito 0-1 Vihiga United

Saturday:

Bandari 1-0 Kakamega Home Boyz

Soka

The Kenya Premier League returned with a couple of matches on Sunday.

In the first of the double header at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, second placed Betika sponsored Sofapaka edged visiting Mathare United 3-2 in the goal laden encounter.

Kepha Aswani headed home Elly Asiech’s telling free-kick as early as the 10th minute as the John Baraza’s coached side took the lead.

Nine minutes later, the visiting side equalized when Francis Omollo sent goalkeeper Wycliff Kasaya in the opposite direction, for a penalty awarded by referee Mulongo following a handball in the forbidden area by Dennis Odhiambo.

This was the first goal that Kasaya, who started ahead of Ugandan, and Sofapaka captain Mathias Kigonya was conceding in six games.

Sofapaka themselves were rewarded with a penalty after Mathare United’s goalkeeper David Okello illegally felled Piston Mutamba in the area.

Elly Asiech took upon the onus and restored the lead for Elly Kalekwa’s owned club.

Mutamba scored the third goal three minutes into the second stanza of the goal-laden encounter create a two goal margin and signs of an eminent victory were envisaged.

Alphonce Ndonye scored the second goal for the “Slum Boys”, 24 minutes to the climax of the game, giving a worthy epic ending of the game.

Ugandan Kigonya was among the unused substitutes for the game as new signing, midfielder Justin Mico from Rwanda did not make the starting 18.

With Gor Mahia still at the on-going CECAFA clubs championship in Dar es salaam, Sofapaka played their 22nd game of the season, three more of the reigning champions.

Sofapaka now has 40 points, 9 points shy of the 18 team log leaders.

Meanwhile, the second game that followed at Machakos witnessed AFC Leopards edge Sony Sugar 1-0.

Defender Salim Abudalla headed home Marita’s long corner in the 52nd minute for the all important maximum points.

AFC Leopards is now fourth with 35 points, same as coastal side Bandari. Bandari has played 22 matches, a game more than Leopards.

Tusker also defeated Nakumat 1-0 with John Kamau netting a first half strike as the Brewers took their unbeaten run to five games.-three wins and two draws.

The beer making team is now 9th with 30 points fetched from 22 matches as Nakumatt remains 12th with 22 points, same as Zoo Kericho.

Posta Rangers and Nzoia United shared the spoils in a goal-less stalemate as Ulinzi and Kariobangi Sharks played to a one all draw.

Vihiga United condemned bottom lagging Wazito 1-0 at the Camp Toyoy grounds. Vihiga United get to 14th with 23 points off 22 matches.

Wazito has now lost the most games, 14 in 22 matches played, staying bottom with just 18 points.

Quotes by Florsport:

Francis Kimazi, Mathare United Head coach:

It has happened that we have lost but it is over. We have to move on

