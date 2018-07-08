Nakisuuyi, Chandiru lead Uganda over Thailand at Global T20 Qualifiers

Match Summary: Uganda 68/6 in 18.1 Overs beat Thailand 67/9 in 20 Overs by 4 wickets.

ICC

Uganda Lady Cricket Cranes gave themselves a theoretical chance of making the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 Global Qualifiers when they defeated Thailand by 4 wickets on Sunday.

Kevin Awino won the toss and put Thailand to the bat and the Lady Cricket Cranes limited the Asians to 67/9 in their 20 Overs.

Thailand were quickly reduced to 3-2 in 3 overs but Nannapat Koncharoenkai 22(41), Sornnarin Tippoch 15(32) and Naruemol Chaiwai 10(15) dragged Thailand on.

Immaculate Nakisuuyi 2/8 in 2 overs and Getrude Candiru 2/11 in 3 overs were the pick of Uganda’s mean bowling.

One of the most bizarre run-outs you'll ever see! 🎯 Aimed at the bowler's end, hit at the striker's end! 😲#UGAvTHA #WT20Q pic.twitter.com/3bNsi1E5F3 — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2018

Defending just 67, Thailand seemed set for victory when a two-wicket over from Suleeporn Laomi (3/17) reduced Uganda to 26/5 in the 12th over.

However, the the game’s defining partnership of Nakisuuyi and Candiru added 30 for the sixth wicket to set Uganda on the path to victory. Player of the Match, Nakisuuyi, was impressive, hitting the game’s only maximum.

Despite Nakisuuyi falling out of the partnership to give Thailand some hope, Candiru held her nerve to spark Uganda to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Uganda take on Ireland on Tuesday afternoon and need to overhaul their negative net run rate to have a chance of paying in the semifinals.