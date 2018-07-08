Walusimbi’s Gor Mahia eject Vipers out of 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup

2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup:

Quarter finals:

Gor Mahia (Kenya) 2-1 Vipers (Uganda)

Vincent Opiyo

Gor Mahia, home to Uganda Cranes’ left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi, recovered from a goal down to eliminate Uganda’s representatives Vipers 2-1 out of the on-going CECAFA Kagame Cup at the National Stadium on Sunday in Dar es salaam.

Midfielder Tadeo Lwanga, also Vipers captain led perfectly with a block buster off 30 yards on the opening quarter hour mark for arguably goal of the tournament so far.

Lwanga’s well taken shot with the outside of his right foot found goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch napping as it sailed into the top right corner of the goal post to spark wild celebrations on the pitch, technical area, terraces and hundreds watching on television.

Rwanda Amavubi striker Jacques Tuyisenge found the equalizer for K’Ogalo in the 47th minute.

Gor Mahia’s Burundian new recruit Francis Mustafa, signed from Rwanda Premier League outfit Kiyovu Sports, tapped home the 55th goal of this year’s edition of the competition in the 73rd minute to put the game to bed. Mustafa’s goal arrived after Viper’ newly signed goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya had parried Tuyisenge’s shot earlier shot on target. In the other quarter final, Tanzanian side Simba out muscled a hard fighting AS Ports from horn of Africa nation Djibouti 1-0. Super substitute Mohammed Rashid scored the price-less goal 9 minutes after replacing injured Adam Salamba in the 57th minute.

Gor Mahia faces the winner of the last eight clash between defending champions and home side Azam and Rwanda’s Rayon Sports, who face off on Monday afternoon, in the first semi-final set for Wednesday. Simba will take on the winner between Singida United and Zanzibar’s Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi (JKU). Meanwhile, the two other semi-finals will be played on Monday evening. Nico Wakiro Wadada’s Azam takes on Rayon Sports from Rwanda in the early kick off at 4PM before Singida United will entertain Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi from Zanzibar at 7PM.