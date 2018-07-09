Airtel Masaza Cup 2018: Busujju, Kyaggwe, Gomba maintain impressive start on match day 3

Airtel-Masaza Cup 2018:

Match Day 3 Results:

Group A:

Kyadondo 0-1 Buwekula

Buwekula Kabula 1-2 Gomba

Group B:

Kooki 1-0 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Buddu 1-1 Ssese

Group C:

Bugerere 0-1 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Mawogola 1-1 Butambala

Group D:

Buvuma 0-1 Busujju

Busujju Mawokota 2-3 Buluuli

KAWOWO SPORTS

The 2018 Airtel-Masaza football tournament entered match day three on Sunday, 8th July with eight encounters played at the respective venues across Buganda Kingdom.

Buwekula edged Kyadondo 1-0 at the Gayaza High School play ground in group A.

Defending champions and record winners of this tournament Gomba recorded their second win of the tournament fighting gallantly to win 2-1 away to Kabula at the Bakijulula play ground in Lyantonde.

In group B, Kooki pipped the 2011 champions Bulemeezi 1-0 at Lwanda whilst Buddu and Ssese played to a one all draw at Masaka Recreational stadium in Masaka in the same group.

Kyaggwe won 1-0 away to Bugerere in group as Mawogola and Butambala played to a one all draw in the same pool.

Islanders Buvuma suffered a heart breaking 1-0 home loss to visiting Busujju in group D.

This was Busujju’s second win of the campaign.

In the same group, Buluuli out-smarted Mawokota 2-3 during a five goal thriller played at the Mpigi play-ground.

The previous weekend, Buluuli had also defeated Buvuma 1-0 at the Migyera UMEA play ground in Nakasongola district.

Match day four will resume on Sunday, 15th July 2018 with another set of games lined up.

Gomba are the defending champions of this tournament played by the 19 counties (Masaza) of Buganda Kingdom.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda bank rolls the tourney.

Previous Winners: