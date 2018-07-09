ARC chase resumes with the Pearl of Africa Rally

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The fifth round of the 2018 Africa Rally Championship series returns to Uganda with the Pearl of Africa Rally due on July 20-21.

The Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally has over the years maintained it’s pedigree as the most exciting rally, with the most passionate fans who flock the stages throughout the event.

Also, no where do the ARC contenders receive as much of a warm and vibrant welcome as they do in Uganda.

The event will once again run over two days with a Super Special Stage on leg one in Busiika. Thereafter crews head to Kayunga for the final day.

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and Pierro Cannobio are the only crews with intentions for this year’s ARC title chase.

Manvir leads the leaderboard with 50 points while Cannobia ties with Carl Tundo and Gary Chaynes in second place with 25 points.

Reigning ARC champion and the current leader Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock are expected to be at the center stage of the competition.

The Multiple Racing Team (MRT) has maintained their dominance on the regional level, with their latest victory coming in the Zambia International Rally last month.

Manvir will be aiming at extending his lead and strengthen his title bid.

However, the Ugandan crews are expected to put up a fight to edge the Skoda driver.

Jas Mangat tops the list of drivers expected to put in a fight.

Omar Mayanja, Duncan Mubiru, Ronald Sebuguzi among others will give it their best as well.

Over forty crews are expected to be part of the 2018 Pearl of Africa Rally.