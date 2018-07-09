Cricket Cranes off the mark in Kigali with thumping win over Tanzania

Match Summary

Uganda 181/4

181/4 Tanzania 117/7 (20 overs, target 182)

117/7 Uganda won by 64 runs Cricket Uganda

Cricket Cranes captain Roger Mukasa won the toss and chose to bat as any favorite would and together with his opening partner Hamu Kayondo (42) they took the game to Tanzania.

Both openers had identical scores of 42 but Hamu was brutal to the Tanzanian bowling with is 42 coming off only 19 compared to his Captain who needed 33 to score the same total.

They combined for an opening stand of 60 before Ronak Patel (66 not out) anchored the innings till the end to help the Cricket Cranes to post 181 for the loss of only 4 wickets.

The addition of Henry Ssenyondo tightened the Cricket Cranes bowling after they leaked so many runs in the loss to Kenya and together with Man of Match Irfan Afridi who had figures of 3/9 in his 4 overs halted any progress Tanzania could make on the Uganda’s total.

The Tanzanian’s finished on 117 for 7 giving the Cricket Cranes a 64 run win and their first at the qualifying tournament.

They will face the hosts Rwanda on Tuesday in a game where Martin Suji the current Rwanda coach will be facing his former team.