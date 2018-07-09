Former KCCA captain Okot snubs URA loan offer, Joins the Caterpillars

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club captain Denis Okot Oola is a known decision maker.

After KCCA FC confirmed that he would not continue with his services at the club, Okot was destined for a loan stint at Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club.

In a quick twist of events, Okot made up his made for a switch to West Nile based club, Onduparaka Football Club.

Okot penned a two year deal at the fans’ darling club christened as the Caterpillars for a fee not disclosed.

As quoted by the club web portal, Okot revealed that his transfer to Onduparaka was long overdue;

It is an excitement to me to join Onduparaka FC, something which 3 years ago would never cross my mind but here it has come to pass. I believe in the club,I believe it has what it takes to win everything next season and my focus and energy will be to emulate or even do better than what I did with my former Club

Okot has previously played at Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Gulu United, Sports Club Victoria University and lately KCCA FC.

At KCCA, he won two Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup title apiece and has been a regular figure for the club during CAF confederation and Champions league.

He joins former Maroons defender Richard Ayiko, right back Fred Agandu from BUL and striker Amis Thiago Muwonge from Dove Masindi.

Meanwhile, midfielder Gadafi Wahabu also rejoined the Catarpillars after serving his six month loan spell at FUFA Big league side, Doves Football Club.

Onduparaka FC will commence preparations for the new season in a one week’s time.