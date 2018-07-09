FUFA Drum: The four semi-finalists identified

FUFA Drum 2018:

Return Leg (Quarter finals):

West Nile 1-0 Bugisu

*West Nile qualifies 2-0 on aggregate

Acholi 1-0 Bukedi

*Bukedi qualifies 5-4 via spot kicks after 1-1 aggregate score

Busoga 3-0 Ankole

*Busoga qualifies 3-0 on aggregate

Kampala 1-1 Buganda

*Buganda qualifies 2-1 on aggregate

FUFA Media

The second legs of the FUFA Drum quarter final matches were successfully played over the weekend.

Busoga, Bukedi, West Nile and Buganda Provinces are the four confirmed teams that will now play in the treasured semi-finals.

West Nile completed the home and away massacre of the Bugisu team, winning 1-0 in the return leg at Green Light Stadium in Arua on Saturday.

Onduparaka’s teenager striker Ezra Bidda out-jumped the Bugisu defenders to nod home the evening’s lone strike.

West Nile thus progressed 2-0 on aggregate having also triumphed 1-0 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium a week earlier despite the game aborting in the 92nd minute.

West Nile and URA FC goal Keeper Ajaib Naifan Legason was voted man of the match for his outstanding authority and command during the return leg.

In Gulu, at the Pece Stadium, the home side Acholi leveled the scores 1 all on aggregate after the hard fought 1-0 win against visiting Bukedi.

Police FC towering striker Norman Ojik was the hero with the goal on stroke of half time.

Bukedi, however won the battle in the post match spot kicks, smiling to a 6-5 victory.

Acholi players continue to bully Bukedi all over the pitch but the resistance at the back denied the home team to add a second goal. The match ended 1-0 in regular time.

Patrick Wafula, a goalkeeper for Bukedi was voted man of the match for his heroics in the tense shoot out.

Busoga registered the biggest scoreline on Saturday, winning 3-0 against visiting Ankole at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja.

Two goals in a space of four minutes by BUL players Daniel Shabena and Richard Wandyaka in the 31st and 34th minutes propelled Charles Ayiekoh’s coached side to a 2-0 lead by the half time break.

Wandyaka put the game to bed with a late penalty, five minutes to full time as Busoga booked a last four berth after 3-0 aggregate scoreline since the first leg at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara ended goal-less.

Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze was voted man of the match.

FUFA Media

FUFA Media

On Sunday, Buganda duly affirmed their slot in the semi-finals following a one all draw with rivals Kampala at the Mutesa II Stadium Wankulukuku, Kabowa.

Onduparaka left winger Viane Ssekajugo spurred Buganda in the lead on the opening quarter hour mark, beating Kampala goalkeeper Godwin Bbule with a well drilled low drive.

Soana FC midfielder Willy Kavuma got the equalizer, 19 minutes to full time but it was little too late.

Alex Isabirye’s coached Buganda thus progressed 2-1 on aggregate after a hard fought Shafik Kagimu inspired penalty victory in the first leg played at Bishop S.S, Mukono.

Ssekajugo was named man of the match before he was rewarded with the plaque and Shs 100,000 cash prize.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on the 28th and 29th July 2018 before the return legs on 18th and 19th August 2018.

The grand finals is confirmed for the 6th October 2018 in Fort Portal.

This tournament is supported by Uganda Tourism Board, running under the theme “Celebrating our Ancestry”.