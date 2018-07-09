Kefa Kisala beats Bamweyana, Bisaso to Express F.C head coach job

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The old school adage “East or West, home is best“, is indeed a reality in the face of former Uganda Cranes gifted player-cum-assistant coach Kefa Kisala at Express Football Club.

The past three weeks have witnessed a silent healthy haggling process between the bosses at arguably Uganda’s loved club – Express on whom to take over the club’s head coach status.

Kisala, a cult status at the Wankulukuku based club both as player and coach in his first stint was preferred by the key stake holders in the club.

The soft spoken tactician who still had a valid employment contract at BUL F.C in Jinja had to swallow the humble pie and tender in his resignation as per the professional employment norms.

Over 10 days ago, Kawowo Sports had authoritatively asserted Kisala’s link to Express FC, a club that cherished his services both as a club and coach where he won two league and Uganda Cup titles apiece.

Therefore, management at “Mukwano Gw’abangi” loosely translated “Loved by the majority” rewarded Kisala with a two year deal with options of renewal taking immediate effect.

For the previous weeks, Express FC chairman Hajji Hassan Bulwadda, former chairman Francis Ntalazi, Hajji Kamudasi and other key stake holders had been embroiled in secretive talks to get the right man who will manage the club.

Kisala will be unveiled in the coming 48 hours having emerged as the suitable candidate ahead of former coaches Shafik Bisaso and Douglas Bamweyana.

For starters, Bisaso was at the helm of the club during the troublesome 2017/18 season alongside George “Best” Nsiimbe who was called in to offer assistance at the latter stage as the club desperately fought for survival.

“Kefa Kisala is one of the most loved personalities at Express Football Club. Whether he is coach or not, his stake at the club is enormous. He will remain Express F.C’s red blood. We love him unconditionally.” a top club official who requested not to revealed attested to Kawowo Sports last week.

Good enough, Kisala has been accorded all the powers to recruit playing and his own technical staff.

Also christened as “F.C”, “Square Pass Moto”, Express finished the 2017/18 season in an embarrassing 13th place with 31 points from 30 games, but safe enough to survive relegation and plan for the future.

Kisala’s immediate tasks at hand shall include among others assembling a competitive side with good players to restore the club’s fast fading glory.

A trophy could not be aloft the wish-list for faithfuls and passionate fans at Wankulukuku but that free flowing football and restoring the status quo at Wankulukuku as the dreaded Red Army home arena.

Kisala returns “home” at Express FC where he is cherished and adored for his previous service most especially as a player at the pinnacle of his playing career with fancy dribbles, teasing deliveries and venomous shots at goal.

In his first spell (2006) as coach at Express F.C, he won the league. In fact, during the two periods (as player and coach at Express), Kisala won the Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup titles.

Kisala has also previously coached at Masaka Local Council, URA FC and BUL for two stints (2012-2015 and 2017-2018).

He was also assistant coach for the Uganda Cranes under Micho Sredejovic for a short spell before Moses Basena took over.

Kisala also handled the Uganda National U-20 team for the 2017 CAF U-20 qualifiers.