Okanya unopposed as Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association heads to polls

Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Elections :

: Wednesday, July 11, 2018

In Arua Municipality (At Mvara S.S.S)

Nim

As the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) heads to the polls this coming Wednesday, 11th July 2018 in West Nile, the writing remains scripted on the wall, Alfred Patrick Okanya who has been acting president will retain his seat.

The Association will elect new office bearers for the four year tenure at Muni Hall, Mvara Secondary School in Arua.

Okanya, who has been the acting president after the suspension of former Kibuli S.S head teacher Ali Muggaga is primed for take over the presidency in full capacity since no other candidate has come to oppose him.

P. Bitek Okot is also unrivaled for the vice president technical’s seat.

Other posts with no competition are; Christopher Mugisha Banage (General Secretary), Beatrice Mafabi (Assistant General Secretary), FUFA first Vice President Justus Mugisha for treasurer), Hussein Kyagulanyi Lwembawo (Assistant Treasurer), James Onzima Mawa (Organizing Secretary) and Alice Alweny (Kampala Regional representative).

Tough race

There is a predicted tough race for a number of post as publicity secretary where Kawempe Muslim’s Ayub Khalifa and Ismail Ssewaya will lock horns.

Twahil Kitezaala and Deo Kafumbe Kigozi battle for the vice president administration slot, Richard Muhumuza, William Byuma and Yahaya Ssengabi compete for the central Region Representative), Henry Bashabomwe, Joshua Kagaba and Bashir Kwerebera (Western Region representative), Harriet Margret Apoloti, Fred Toskin Cherukut and Godfrey Langa (Eastern Region Representative), and Francis Ocukune Bithola and Bakema Mariam.

USSSA electoral committee is headed by Grace Abalo as chairperson.

She is assisted by Joseph Opio Ekodeu.

Meanwhile, over 150 teams arrived for the ball games II championships in Arua where netball, volleyball (boys and girls), handball and Athletics are taking center stage.

The successful schools will represent Uganda at the 2018 East African Secondary Schools Championships in Musanze, Rwanda.

This year’s secondary school games will kick off on 10th August and last for ten days until 20th August 2018.