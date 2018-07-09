Prisons, Wildlife Authority dominate 2018 Kyabazinga track and field championships

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Prisons and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Athletics Clubs had a clean sweep with most medals at the 2018 Kyabazinga Track and Field championships held at Iganga in Eastern Uganda.

UWA dominated many of the women events as Prisons smiled to the podium in most men events.

Prisons won the 100M, 200M, 400M, Shot putt, Javelin, Tripple and long jump in the men catergory.

Musa Isabirye ran 11 seconds to win the 100M ahead of clubmate Bernard Hasahya who covered the same distance in 11.4 seconds.

Prisons’ Bernard Hasahya covered the 200M in 27 seconds ahead of Uganda Wildlife Authority’s Matayo Okello (27.4 seconds).

Isabirye returned with an energetic kick, winning the 400M men race in 50.8 seconds.

KCCA’s Joseph Uma took the 800M race with 2:02:08 minutes.

Airforce’s Primo Agotre Primo covered 1500M in 4:17.4 ahead of Kakira Sugar’s Francis (4:19.2) and Kamuli District’s Ausi Balikowa ( 4:25.0).

Uma returned to the podium in the 5000M with a timing of 15:56:07 minutes ahead of Airforce’s Agotre (15:58:03).

Prisons’ Oscar Opiyo won the Javelin event. Club mate Martin Odongo threw the shot put over 13.43 Metres ahead of Ndejje University’s Patrick Odongkara (13.15 Metres) and another Ndejje University athlete, Johnson Mwaka (12.64 Metres).

Meanwhile, Ndejje University’s Patrick Odongkara threw the discus over 40.10 Metres to beat Prisons’ Martin Odongo (35.49 Metres) and Oscar Oono (Prisons) – 34.18 Metres

Alfred Okot of Prisons won the long jump in 6.82 ahead of Ndejje University’s David Ochaya (6.75 Metres).

In the triple jump event, Alfred Okot (prisons) covered the triple jump in 14.5 metres, beating James Ocen, another Prisons athlete in 13.8 metres as well as Rajab Bamukangwire (Jinja District)- 13.03 metres.

Women Catergory:

UWA dominated most events in the female gender.

Emmanuella Oroma of UWA covered the 100 metres in 13.5 seconds ahead of Ndejje University’s Prossy Kyosimye (Ndejje University) – 13.8 and Fatuma Nabirye (Iganga Parents) – 14.2

Ndejje University’s Kyosimye avenged the loss in the 100M by winning the 200M ahead of Oroma, clocking 27.0 seconds.

UWA’s Nabirye Nasiba covered the 400 metres in 60.4 ahead of Iganga Parents’ Winny Akidi in 71.1.

Nasiba returned to the podium in the 800M with a timing of 2:25.8 minutes ahead of Edina Kasuubo of Luweri Diocese who clocked 2:27:07 and Aisha Babwona of Jinja district (2:34.7 minutes).

Namayo Mawerere, the event coordinator who is also the official mouth piece of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) tagged the event as a complete success.

“The 2018 Kyabazinga championships were a complete success with good attendance and awesome competition among the competitors” Namayo noted.

Provisional Results:

MEN

100m

Musa Isabirye (Prisons)- 11.0 Benard Hasahya (Prisons) – 11.4 Najib Mukose (Jinja) – 11.8

200m

Benard Hasahya (Prisons) – 27.0 Matayo Okello (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 27.4 Denis Adoko (Iganga TV) – 27.8

400m

Musa Isabirye (Prisons) – 50.8 Matayo Okello (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 51.1 Denis Adoko (Iganga TV) – 53.4

800m

Joseph Uma (KCCA) – 2:02.8 Nathan Omusuku (Jinja District) – 2:03.5 Ivan Magali (Iganga TV) – 2:04.3

1500m

Agotre Primo (Airforce) – 4:17.4 Ogiti Francis (Kakira Sugar) – 4:19.2 Balikowa Ausi (Kamuli District) – 4:25.0

5000m

Joseph Uma (KCCA) – 15:56.7 Primo Agotre (Airforce) – 15:58.3 Ausi Balikowa (Kamuli District) – 16:38.3

Javelin

Opiyo Oscar (Prisons) – 53.78 Johnson Mwaka (Ndejje University) – 52.40 Martin Odong (Prisons) – 51.98

Shot Put

Martin Odongo (Prisons) – 13.43 Metres Patrick Odongkara (Ndejje University) – 13.15 Metres Johnson Mwaka (Ndejje University) – 12.64 Metres

Discus

Patrick Odongkara (Ndejje University) – 40.10 Metres Odong Martin (Prisons) – 35.49 Metres Oono Oscar (Prisons) – 34.18 Metres

Long jump

1.Alfred Okot (Prisons) – 6.82 Metres

David Ochaya (Ndejje University) – 6.75 Metres Emmanuel Okello (Ndejje University) – 6.07 Metres

Triple jump

Alfred Okot (Prisons) – 14.05 James Ocen (Prisons) – 13.48 Rajab Bamukangwire (Jinja District)- 13.03

WOMEN

100m

Emmanuella Oroma (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 13.5 Prossy Kyosimye (Ndejje University) – 13.8 Fatuma Nabirye (Iganga Parents) – 14.2

200m

Prossy Kyosimye (Ndejje University) – 27.0 Oroma Emmanuela (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 27.4 Akullo Judith (Ndejje University) – 27.8

400m

Nabirye Nasiba (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 60.4 Akidi Winny (Iganga Parents) – 71.1 Ntono Gloria (Kamuli District) – 76.3

800m

Nabirye Nasiba (UWA) – 2:25.8 Kasuubo Edina (Luwero Diocese Inst.) – 2:27.7 Babwona Aisha (Jinja District) – 2:34.7

1500m

Kasuubo Edina (Luwero Diocese) – 4:52.7) Namususwa Shaluwa (Iganga TV) – 5:00.8 Basalagwaki Perus (Iganga TV) – 5:21.5

5000m

Namususwa Shaluwa (Iganga TV) – 19:34.9 Chelangat Sarah (Mayuge District) – 20:36.6 Naigaga Stella (Iganga District) – 21:15.6

Javelin

Moureen Namulawa (Airforce)- 32.45 Pamela Alaba (Iganga TV) – 24.30 Judith Akullo (Ndejje) – 23.44

Shot put

Caroline Aber (Prisons) – 10.31 Judith Akullo (Ndejje University) – 8.00 Sharon Ajok (Kamuli District) – 7.44

Discus

Caroline Aber (Prisons)- 26.63 Emmanuela Oroma (UWA) – 18.66 Immaculate Namusisi (Buckley High)

Long jump