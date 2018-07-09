Prisons, Wildlife Authority dominate 2018 Kyabazinga track and field championships

Prisons and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Athletics Clubs had a clean sweep with most medals at the 2018 Kyabazinga Track and Field championships held at Iganga in Eastern Uganda.
UWA dominated many of the women events as Prisons smiled to the podium in most men events.
Prisons won the 100M, 200M, 400M, Shot putt, Javelin, Tripple and long jump in the men catergory.
Musa Isabirye ran 11 seconds to win the 100M ahead of clubmate Bernard Hasahya who covered the same distance in 11.4 seconds.
Prisons’ Bernard Hasahya covered the 200M in 27 seconds ahead of Uganda Wildlife Authority’s Matayo Okello (27.4 seconds).
Isabirye returned with an energetic kick, winning the 400M men race in 50.8 seconds.
KCCA’s Joseph Uma took the 800M race with 2:02:08 minutes.
Airforce’s Primo Agotre Primo covered 1500M in 4:17.4 ahead of Kakira Sugar’s Francis (4:19.2) and Kamuli District’s Ausi Balikowa ( 4:25.0).
Uma returned to the podium in the 5000M with a timing of 15:56:07 minutes ahead of Airforce’s Agotre (15:58:03).
Prisons’ Oscar Opiyo won the Javelin event. Club mate Martin Odongo threw the shot put over 13.43 Metres ahead of Ndejje University’s Patrick Odongkara (13.15 Metres) and another Ndejje University athlete, Johnson Mwaka (12.64 Metres).
Meanwhile, Ndejje University’s Patrick Odongkara threw the discus over 40.10 Metres to beat Prisons’ Martin Odongo (35.49 Metres) and Oscar Oono (Prisons) – 34.18 Metres
Alfred Okot of Prisons won the long jump in 6.82 ahead of Ndejje University’s David Ochaya (6.75 Metres).
In the triple jump event, Alfred Okot (prisons) covered the triple jump in 14.5 metres, beating James Ocen, another Prisons athlete in 13.8 metres as well as Rajab Bamukangwire (Jinja District)- 13.03 metres.
Women Catergory:
UWA dominated most events in the female gender.
Emmanuella Oroma of UWA covered the 100 metres in 13.5 seconds ahead of Ndejje University’s Prossy Kyosimye (Ndejje University) – 13.8 and Fatuma Nabirye (Iganga Parents) – 14.2
Ndejje University’s Kyosimye avenged the loss in the 100M by winning the 200M ahead of Oroma, clocking 27.0 seconds.
UWA’s Nabirye Nasiba covered the 400 metres in 60.4 ahead of Iganga Parents’ Winny Akidi in 71.1.
Nasiba returned to the podium in the 800M with a timing of 2:25.8 minutes ahead of Edina Kasuubo of Luweri Diocese who clocked 2:27:07 and Aisha Babwona of Jinja district (2:34.7 minutes).
Namayo Mawerere, the event coordinator who is also the official mouth piece of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) tagged the event as a complete success.
“The 2018 Kyabazinga championships were a complete success with good attendance and awesome competition among the competitors” Namayo noted.
Provisional Results:
MEN
100m
- Musa Isabirye (Prisons)- 11.0
- Benard Hasahya (Prisons) – 11.4
- Najib Mukose (Jinja) – 11.8
200m
- Benard Hasahya (Prisons) – 27.0
- Matayo Okello (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 27.4
- Denis Adoko (Iganga TV) – 27.8
400m
- Musa Isabirye (Prisons) – 50.8
- Matayo Okello (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 51.1
- Denis Adoko (Iganga TV) – 53.4
800m
- Joseph Uma (KCCA) – 2:02.8
- Nathan Omusuku (Jinja District) – 2:03.5
- Ivan Magali (Iganga TV) – 2:04.3
1500m
- Agotre Primo (Airforce) – 4:17.4
- Ogiti Francis (Kakira Sugar) – 4:19.2
- Balikowa Ausi (Kamuli District) – 4:25.0
5000m
- Joseph Uma (KCCA) – 15:56.7
- Primo Agotre (Airforce) – 15:58.3
- Ausi Balikowa (Kamuli District) – 16:38.3
Javelin
- Opiyo Oscar (Prisons) – 53.78
- Johnson Mwaka (Ndejje University) – 52.40
- Martin Odong (Prisons) – 51.98
Shot Put
- Martin Odongo (Prisons) – 13.43 Metres
- Patrick Odongkara (Ndejje University) – 13.15 Metres
- Johnson Mwaka (Ndejje University) – 12.64 Metres
Discus
- Patrick Odongkara (Ndejje University) – 40.10 Metres
- Odong Martin (Prisons) – 35.49 Metres
- Oono Oscar (Prisons) – 34.18 Metres
Long jump
1.Alfred Okot (Prisons) – 6.82 Metres
- David Ochaya (Ndejje University) – 6.75 Metres
- Emmanuel Okello (Ndejje University) – 6.07 Metres
Triple jump
- Alfred Okot (Prisons) – 14.05
- James Ocen (Prisons) – 13.48
- Rajab Bamukangwire (Jinja District)- 13.03
WOMEN
100m
- Emmanuella Oroma (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 13.5
- Prossy Kyosimye (Ndejje University) – 13.8
- Fatuma Nabirye (Iganga Parents) – 14.2
200m
- Prossy Kyosimye (Ndejje University) – 27.0
- Oroma Emmanuela (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 27.4
- Akullo Judith (Ndejje University) – 27.8
400m
- Nabirye Nasiba (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 60.4
- Akidi Winny (Iganga Parents) – 71.1
- Ntono Gloria (Kamuli District) – 76.3
800m
- Nabirye Nasiba (UWA) – 2:25.8
- Kasuubo Edina (Luwero Diocese Inst.) – 2:27.7
- Babwona Aisha (Jinja District) – 2:34.7
1500m
- Kasuubo Edina (Luwero Diocese) – 4:52.7)
- Namususwa Shaluwa (Iganga TV) – 5:00.8
- Basalagwaki Perus (Iganga TV) – 5:21.5
5000m
- Namususwa Shaluwa (Iganga TV) – 19:34.9
- Chelangat Sarah (Mayuge District) – 20:36.6
- Naigaga Stella (Iganga District) – 21:15.6
Javelin
- Moureen Namulawa (Airforce)- 32.45
- Pamela Alaba (Iganga TV) – 24.30
- Judith Akullo (Ndejje) – 23.44
Shot put
- Caroline Aber (Prisons) – 10.31
- Judith Akullo (Ndejje University) – 8.00
- Sharon Ajok (Kamuli District) – 7.44
Discus
- Caroline Aber (Prisons)- 26.63
- Emmanuela Oroma (UWA) – 18.66
- Immaculate Namusisi (Buckley High)
Long jump
- Nasiba Nabirye (Uganda Wildlife Authority) -4.45
- Emmanuel Oroma (Uganda Wildlife Authority) – 4.20
- Sharon Ajok (Kamuli District) – 3.96