Uganda Secondary Schools Games II Tourney underway in Arua

The Uganda secondary schools games II got underway in Arua at Mvara S.S with the netball, volleyball (boys and girls), handball and Athletics action.

Victoria College registered the highest score on day one following their 44-09 humiliation of Nyabuhike.

Wakiso district giants St Mary’s Kitende smiled to a 40-06 victory against Kampala side Lubiri S.S.

2018 UMEA Muslim netball champions Ngando S.S from Butambala were 39-19 winners against Logiri Girls.

In the other games, Mukono S.S defeated Trinity S.S 33-18 while Sentah College from Western Uganda smiled to a 32-12 victory against Hillside.

St Andrea won with a 10 goals margin in their 29-9 win against Hillside Kyandili and Light College Kitebi condemned St James Hoima 29-17.

Masaka based Wagwa High beat Bwera S.S 28-15, God Mark won Kayinda 26-19, Kibuli S.S defeated Dynamic S.S 21-12 and Jerome edged Mandela 20-18.

There was one game in stalemate when Togo High and Nyabugando settled with a 16 all draw.

The week-long tournament attracted eighty three (83) teams from all over the regions of Uganda.

All the semi-finalists will represent Uganda in the 2018 East African Secondary Schools sports games in Musanze City, Rwanda.

This year’s secondary school games will kick off on 10th August and last for ten days until 20th August 2018.

Day One Netball Results: