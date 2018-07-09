Ugandan clubs geared up for 2018 KAVC International volleyball tourney

2018 KAVC International Volleyball Tournament:

3rd – 5th August

Kampala (Lugogo, Namboole and MUBS Courts)

*Theme: Seeking to sustainably excel in volleyball while nurturing talent.

As the 22nd edition of the Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) international tournament spikes off early August 2018, Ugandan clubs are braced for the three day’s championship.

Launched last week at the Uganda Olympic Committee offices, the tournament that has grown in stature over the years has still continued to live up to the expectations.

Ugandan clubs will once again gel with the region’s creame-de-la-creame from Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and South Sudan.

A total of 34 local and international clubs are expected to be part for the August 3-5, 2018 event that has been held since 1995.

18 local and 16 foreign teams in the men and women respective genders will be accomodated at three venues – Lugogo Arena, MUBS and Namboole stadium courts.

Amon Ainebyona, the chairman of KAVC takes special pride of this tournament;

As KAVC, we pride in being a leading light in the development of volleyball in the country. And nothing like international competition helps in the realization of that. The 22nd edition of the KAVC International is around the corner. The preparations are moving on well to ensure the best ever organization.

Last year, Rwandan clubs APR and Rwanda Revenue Authority clinched the men and women’s respective main accolades.

Could the Ugandans be planning something this time round? The answer is in bold – YES.

Hosts KAVC, NemoStars, Sport-S, Nkumba University, UCU, are all roaring for a go as manifested in the intensified training regime at the respective clubs.

“Surely, the ball lies within our courts. We have a lot to prove. The preparations are going on well and we shall give our best in the championship,” Shilla Omuriwe, head coach at KAVC notes.

The best placed club in each category will pocket $1000 with the first and second runners up getting $500 and $300 respectively.

Prize Monies:

Winner (Gold) : $1,000

Silver : $500

Bronze: $300

Expected Clubs:

Local Teams

Men : KAVC A, KCCA, Matrix Volleyball Club, Western Volleyball Club, Uganda Prisons, KAVC B, Sport-S, Air Force and Sky Volleyball Club.

Women: KAVC A, KAVC B, Ndejje University, Nkumba University, KCCA, Espoir, Vision Volleyball Camp and Sport-S.

Foreign Teams