Ugandan kick boxer Odoch defeats Romanian to world title

Battle of Nations kick boxing championship:

Ronald Odoch (Uganda) Won (By Technical Knock-out) Gabriel Radu Mihai (Romania)

KAWOWO SPORTS

Special Police Constable (SPC) Ronald Odoch technically defeated Romanian opponent Gabriel Radu Mihai in the heavy weight catergory during the international boxing gala held in Dunaújváros, located in Middle-Transdanubian region of Hungary.

Odoch’s powerful kick brought Radu to the canvas during the fourth round of the fight in the 65.9 Kg weight catergory.

The gala was dubbed “Battle of Nations” drawing fighters from Austria, Uganda, Bosnia, Romania, England and Lithuania.

Upon return, Odoch was hosted by the Director Special Duties in the Uganda Police AIGP Andrew Sorowen at the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Sorowen lauded the victorious Odoch;

We are gathered with a lot of happiness for the fact that our own SPC Ronald Odoch won the prestigious world kick boxing federation international title. Now being a champion, all eyes are on you, have focus to defend what you have started, and don’t go back and relax, continue with you training and maintain discipline don’t join wrong groups and avoid ladies, you are now a celebrity so you need to be careful.

The police officer was spotted and supported by the Hungarian Trade & Cultural Centre (HTCC) and Globs Magazine who also doubled as his sponsors.

Odoch joins the other police sports medalists in the force.

Recently, police officers won four medals in the 2018 Common Wealth Games in Australia.

On a positive note, they were all promoted to the different ranks in the Police Force.

Special Police Constable (SPC) Joshua Cheptegei, winner of two gold medals in the 5000M and 1000M races was promoted to the rank of Inspector of Police in addition to a token of Shs. 10M.

Stella Chesang, winner of a gold medal in the 10,000M women event was also promoted from SPC to Inspector of Police.

10,000M bronze medalist, Chelangat Mercyline was promoted from SPC to the rank of Assistant Inspector of police.

Other rewards:

SPC Robert Chemonges was re-graded to the rank of police constable.

SPC Scovia Ayikoru was re-graded to the rank of police constable (PC).

SPC Shida Leni was re-graded to the rank of Police Constable.

SPC Lalam Josephine was re-graded to the rank of Police Constable.

ASP Kiwa Faustino was given a token of two million shilling.

SPC Benjamin Njia was re-graded to the rank of police constable.