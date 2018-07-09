Veteran golf pro Indiza takes two shot lead | Road to Karen Masters

Road to Karen Masters (Day one Leader-board – Sunday, 8th July 2018 Results): Dismas Indiza -6- 66

Nelson Mudanyi -4- 68

Joseph Karanja – 3- 69

John Wangai -3-3 69

David Wakhu – 3- 69

Jacob Okello – 2- 70

Tony Omuli – 1- 71

Stefan Andersen – par- 72

Mohamed Mandhu(Zimbabwe) – par – 72 © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Long hitting Kenyan Professional golfer Dismas Indiza returned a 6 -under par – 66 gross score to take a two shot lead during the fifth and last leg of the “KCB Road to Karen Masters” at the par 72 Karen country club course in Nairobi on Sunday. The Mumias-based was unstoppable, scoring a total of six birdies and an eagle, ahead of Muthaiga Pro Nelson Mudanyi (68 gross).

Indiza had birdies on the first, second and ninth after dropping a shot at the fourth. He then added two back to back birdies at the 11th and 12th, eagled the 15th but bogeyed the par three-16th before yet another birdie at the 18th hole.

Kenya Golf

Mudanyi also had six birdies on the third, fifth, seventh, 11th, 12th and 15th. He had two bogeys coming on the eighth and 13th. Meanwhile, three players Joseph Karanja, John Wangai (Sigona) and David Wakhu (Golf Park) are all chasing for three. Jacob Okello returned two-under-par 70, Tonny Omuli had one under-71 whilst two golfers Stefan Andersen and Zimbabwean Mohamed Mandhu are level par-72.