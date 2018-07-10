ARS graduate Kizza bags a hat-trick as red hot Ffumbe humiliates Butiko | 2018 Bika Football

Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship 2018:

Quarter final (Leg one):

Ffumbe 7-0 Butiko

Butiko Nkima 3-1 Mmamba Gabunga

Sports Club Villa Jogoo forward Martin Kizza was in scintillating form, scoring a hat-trick and creating a handful as Ffumbe clan humiliated Butiko (mush room) clan in the first leg of the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football championship at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Tuesday.

The left footed forward, a former graduate of the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) U-17 youth football programme scored three times in the one sided encounter that kicked off at 2 PM under scorching sunny conditions.

Kizza’s hat-trick was supplemented by another set of three goals by live wire Maroons attacking player Solomon Walusimbi.

Andrew Samson Kigozi scored day’s most enticing goal after beating all his markers to finish in an empty net.

Ffumbe, who have won the Bika title three times (1960, 2005 and 2009) will face Butiko again next in the return leg next week.

“I am happy to score three goals for my clan, Ffumbe. I thank the rest of my teammates, coaches and managers. We are targeting the title this year” immensely gifted Solomon Walusimbi, playing in his first Bika tournament attested to Kawowo Sports.

In the second quarter final, Nkima (Monkey clan) condemned Mmamba Gabunga (lung fish) 3-1.

Former Uganda Cranes center forward Robert Sentongo and a little known Robert Sentongo entity scored the goals for Nkima.

KCCA striker Patrick Henry Kaddu got the consolation for record winners, Mmamba Gabunga.

For starters, Mmamba Gabunga has won the Bika championship ten times.

The tournament started in 1950 with Mbogo the first winners.

All Bika Bya Buganda Football tourney winners: