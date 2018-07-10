BUL FC to appoint new head coach

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Jinja based Uganda Premier League club BUL Football Club is in a crisis.

As of now, there is one bold fact, the club will appoint a new head coach.

It goes without a saying therefore that the “Eastern Giants” are on a quick look out among the available options to announce a new head coach who will replace Kefa Kisala.

Kisala finally tendered in his official resignation document to management following a long time of being linked for a move away from BUL F.C.

However, the soft spoken CAF “A” licenced coach left everyone guessing as he kept his cards closer to his chest until he submitted the resignation letter to his former bosses.

On Tuesday, Kisala was due to appear in Jinja for a management and pre-season planning meeting which he skipped for reasons best reserved to himself.

BUL F.C management is therefore seeking for quick options ahead of the new season.

Over a week ago, BUL FC chairman Silver Alias who was out of office since he was on leave denied having known about Kisala’s resignation;

In fact, Alias could neither confirm nor deny Kisala’s resignation;

I am currently away from office because I am on leave. Actually, I have just heard and seen over whats up that he is set to join Express F.C. I will be back in office next week and we shall get the official communication.

This had been Kisala’s second stint at the club.

Kisala’s former assistant Peter Onen, David “Tiliika” Kiwanuka (Second Assistant) and Bright Dhaira (Goalkeeping coach) are all still intact at the club.

There is another school of thought of retaining Technical Director Frank “Video” Anyau and seek for other options as George Best Nsimbe, Shafik Bisaso or Mathias Lule as head coach.

Last season, BUL FC finished 7th with 39 points.