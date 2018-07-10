Cricket Cranes thrash Rwanda at World T20 Africa B Qualifiers in Kigali

Match Summary

Uganda 204/4

204/4 Rwanda 34 (8.5/20 overs, target 205)

34 Uganda won by 170 runs

The Cricket Cranes won the toss and elected to bat 1st with a clear intention of scoring as many runs as possible to keep up with the Kenyan run rate.

Captain Roger Mukasa and his opening partner Hamu Kayondo have been in fine form but this time, failed to make the Rwanda bowlers bothered as they were both back in the dressing room quickly.

The second wicket partenrship of new boys Ronak Patel (65) and Dinesh Nakrani (74) took the game away from the home side as the two combined for a partnership of 135 runs.

A late cameo from Riazat Shah (27) which came off only 8 balls helped the Cricket Cranes finish on 204 for 4 in their 20 overs.

Irfan Afridi quickly dismissed any hopes of Rwanda chasing the score, picking 5 wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs with the hosts bundled out for only 34 runs inside 8 overs. He was backed up by Riazat Shah who claimed 3 wickets for 10 runs in 3 overs.

The emphatic win helps the Cricket Cranes stay in touch with the leaders Kenya who they will face in their last game of the round robin tournament.

The loss for the hosts means they are still with out a win in the tournament and their coach Martin Suji failed to get one over his former employers.