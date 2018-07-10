Former Vipers defender Lwaliwa off to Botswana

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Former Vipers Sports Club defender Halid Lwaliwa is off to Botswana, for greener pastures.

The calm and intelligent central defender, who guided Vipers to the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League crown and a second place finish in the knock out Uganda Cup departed the country for the Southern African nation on Monday.

He was received at Gaborone International Airport on Tuesday by football agent Pike Okello.

“The player (Halid Lwaliwa) is in good condition and arrived well” Okello confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Lwaliwa is expected to join Extension Gunners Football Club for their pre-season training ahead of a potential move.

The defender who is also capped six times for the Uganda National team, Uganda Cranes is a free agent following the expiration of his employment contract at Vipers Sports Club.

Last month, his Swedish based agent Jens Leidewall had connected him to Kenya Premier League giant side AFC Leopards, alongside striker Abraham Ndugwa but the deal did not materialize after collapse in negotiations.

The two players in question (Lwaliwa and Ndugwa) flew back to Uganda.

Ndugwa has since penned a two year two with Vipers Sports Club for a fee not disclosed for contractual obligations and clauses embedded.

Already, two Ugandans play in Botswana. These are midfielder Ivan “Kojja” Ntege and striker Francis Olaki who turn out for reigning champions Township Rollers and Extension Gunners FC respectively.