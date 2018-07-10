Gangly striker Leku joins Lwaliwa in Botswana

© Kawowo Sports/ JOHN BATANUDDE

Alfred Leku is that diligent center forward whose bully character has won him admirers across the divide; and a complete loath for defenders and the entire opposition as well.

Having played the previous 2017/18 Uganda Premier League season at Onduparaka Football Club (first half of the season) and the second stanza at Express F.C, Leku seeks for greener fodder in the next paddocks.

As you assimilate the aforementioned, the former Kibuli S.S, St Mary’s Kitende and Vipers Sports Club striker is in the Botswana capital of Gaborone.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Leku, scorer of the all important goal that rescued Express against Masavu on the last of the season, joined former club-mate at Vipers Halid Lwaliwa as the two players plan for a switch to semi-professional football in the Southern Africa arid country.

Botswana based football agent Pike Okello is in company of the two players.

“Halid Lwaliwa and Alfred Leku arrived safely in Gaborone as they await for the next move” Okello, who is also the representative Uganda Cranes striker Francis Olaki disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Both players are free agents and should their respective transfers be a blessing, they will join comrades Ivan “Kojja” Ntege (Township Rollers) and Olaki (Extension Gunners).