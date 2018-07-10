Ireland show Lady Cricket Cranes no mercy in Netherlands

Match Summary

Uganda Women 78/8

78/8 Ireland Women 79/2 (12.1/20 overs, target 79)

79/2 Ire Women won by 8 wickets (with 47 balls remaining)

An afternoon down pour nearly ruined a good cricket match in which both sides needed a result to guarantee a place in the semi finals.

Ireland the favorites in this group had a perfect record of two wins out of two games while the Lady Cricket Cranes needed to back up their win over Thailand and hope that Thailand can do them some favour by taking care of Scotland.

When rain went away, Ireland won the toss and elected to put Uganda to bat first a decision that proved to be the best one in the overcast conditions.

The top order again failed to hold as Prico Nakitende, Rachel Ntono, Rita Musamali and Gertrude Candiru were all back in the hut quickly leaving the African champions struggling at 24/4 in 8 overs.

A rare guard resistance from Stephanie Nampiina (16) and Franklin Najjumba (15) helped the Ugandan side finish on 78 for 8 in 20 overs.

Ireland were a team on a mission and stared the chase on fire, scoring 30 runs inside 4 overs and the only reward for the Ugandan’s were two wickets one for Rita Musamali and Gertrude Candiru.

The favorites raced to an 8 wicket win inside just 7 overs to book themselves a place in the semifinals.

The loss meant the Lady Cricket Cranes have no chance to make the T20 World Cup but will be playing for placement to avoid finishing bottom of the 8 nation tournament.

They have atleast managed to win one of their 3 group games and all 14 players have had a chance to play a game.