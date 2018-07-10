Kirya turns down SC Villa Jogoo return, opts for big spenders Wakiso Giants F.C

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Seldom, the power of money is unrivaled.

Free spending newly created FUFA Big league side Wakiso Giants Football Club has lured veteran coach Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya with an unprecedented irresistible financial offer.

The offer arrived at an opportune time when Sports Club Villa Jogoo (Salongo) had also expressed interest to recall Kirya, who has always served the club through every thick and thin conditions.

Now, your guess could be right. Kirya opted for Wakiso Giants Football Club who presented a fee surpassing Shs 20M.

“I will work with Wakiso Giants Football Club because their directors have been loyal to me since the times I have been unemployed. This is the only way to pay them back handsomely. It is not the case of money or what” Kirya said.

© Kawowo Sports / DAVID ISABIRYE

Currently the head coach at Gomba in the Airtel Masaza Football Tournament, Kirya has also officially commenced his duties with silent recruitment of players and the rest of the working technical team.

Kirya is a vastly experienced coach having handled Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Lweza, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Mbarara City and lately Masavu (voluntary coach) in the Uganda Premier League.

About Wakiso Giants F.C:

Wakiso Giants F.C is a new club that took over from Elgon Group side, Kamuli Park Football Club following a financial transaction that is estimated to have cost a whooping Shs 100M plus.

The club is owned by Kampala based businessmen and have since established their head offices at Najjankumbi, along the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

They have confirmed to host their home matches at Wakiso Resource Center play ground as they await the decision from the FUFA top most governing body, the Executive Committee requesting for a change of name to Wakiso Giants Football Club and home ground as well.

Meanwhile, the club recruitment process of players is aggressively on.