© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Jackson Mayanja is close to agreeing a deal to become the new SC Villa coach , the club has confirmed.

The Jogoos are in search for a replacement for Wasswa Bbosa who left for Soana FC following expiry of his Villa Park contract.

“Nothing has been agreed as yet,” said SC Villa president Ben Immanuel Misagga. “But I can confirm talks are in advanced stages to have him as our new coach,” Misagga confirmed to Kawowo Sports .

Mayanja is unattached at the moment after he did part ways with Tanzania giants Simba months ago and has previously linked with a move to URA before his former KCCA teammate Sam Ssimbwa earned a permanent contract .

In case the deal goes through, he will join a long list of coaches that have worked under Misagga in the last four years.

Steven Bogere, Wasswa Bbosa, Ibrahim Kirya, Antonio Flores, Deo Sserwadda, Shafik Bisaso and Bbosa are some of the coaches to manage the Jogoos in recent times.

He will also become a third KCCA Legend after Mike Mutebi and Sam Ssimbwa to manage SC Villa.