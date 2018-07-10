Senegal based midfielder among the Uganda Cubs youngsters summoned for CAF U-17 qualifiers

CAF U-17 Regional Qualifiers (CECAFA)

11th-26th August 2018

In Tanzania

*Uganda’s opening game is against Ethiopia on 12th August 2018

*MRI tests for players-10th-15th July 2018

*Non Residential training starts on Monday 16th July, 2018

Uganda U-17 (The cubs) technical team summoned a big pool of 31 players for the CAF U-17 Central East regional qualifiers in Tanzania.

A bulk of the players who played at the 2018 CECAFA U-17 tournament in Burundi have been called up on the provisional team.

Immensely gifted Thomas Kakaire from Vipers Junior Team, Senegalese based Umar Lutalo, exciting midfielder Steven Sserwadda (KCCA and Old Kampala S.S), king pin defender Gavin Kizito (SC Villa Jogoo Junior team), Ivan Asaba (Vipers Junior Team), the hard working Polycap Mwaaka from Gulu based Obya Highland Primary School, forwards Rogers Mugisha (Masavu Junior Team), AbduWalid Idd (Onduparaka Junior Team) and Buddo S.S goalkeeper George William Oluka are some of the eye catching players.

However the players aforementioned will undergo the mandatory Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests before they are considered for training.

“The tests will be conducted to ascertain the true age of players because it is one of the many requirements before the final squad is submitted to CAF” noted FUFA Communications manager Ahmed Hussein, as quoted by the federation website.

The final AFCON U-17 tournament will be hosted by Tanzania between 12th -26th May 2019.

The top four countries will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru 2019.

Uganda’s U-17 team team is coached by Peter Onen who is also the assistant coach at Jinja based UPL side, BUL F.C.

Onen is assisted by Buddo S.S coach Hamza Lutalo and Mubarak Kiberu as the goalkeeping coach. FUFA Youth development officer Bashir Mutyaba is the team manager, Emma Nakabago is the team doctor and Frank Bumpejje as the equipment manager.

‘The players to undergo the tests have been identified by the technical team and we believe they will do a good job. Our training programme has been communicated to the key stakeholders. We need to improve on our performance from the one we had in Burundi because only one team will qualify for the AFCON U-17 Finals” Mutyaba further clarifies.

Non residential training commences on Monday, 16th July 2018 at a venue that will be confirmed.

Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

George William Oluka (Buddo SS), Daniel Ssemwogerere (UPDF FC Junior team), Tonny Atugonza (Buddo SS), Benedicto Ssekitoleko (Richmond High School Matugga), Delton Oyo (Kirinya Jinja SS JT)

Defenders

John Rogers(Onduparaka JT), Gavin Kizito (SC Villa JT), Samson Kasozi (Bright Stars JT), Ibrahim Ekallot (Bright Stars JT), Kevin Ssekimboga (Buddo SS), Geoffrey Matovu (Bright Stars), Joseph Kafumbe (Buddo SS), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA SA)

Midfielders

Davis Sekajja (Bright Stars JT), Gerald Kirya (Vipers JT), Elvis Ngonde (Jinja SS), John Kokas Alowo (URA JT), Thomas Kakaire (Vipers JT), Edrine Mukisa Opaala (Jinja SS), Umar Lutaalo (Apire Academy- Senegal), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC), Owen Mukisa (BUL JT), Galdin Okumu (Jabulani Isoke Memorial College), Ivan Asaba (Vipers JT), Yasin Abdul Owinyi (Rock High School), Polycap Mwaaka (Obya Highland Primary School)

Strikers

Jimmy Muber (St. Peter’s Junior Primary School), Rogers Mugisha (Masavu JT), Najib Yiga (Kasozi Seed High School), AbduWalid Idd (Onduparaka JT), Anthony Kenty (Onduparaka JT)

Officials: