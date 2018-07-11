Cricket Cranes fall to Tanzania at World T20 Africa B Qualifiers

Match Summary

Uganda 155/8 in 20 overs lost to Tanzania 158/4 in 19.1 overs by six wickets

Uganda Cricket Cranes lost their second game at the World T20 Africa B Qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

Captain Roger Mukasa won the toss and elected to bat and the Uganda set a moderate 155 for loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs.

While Mukasa dragged on until the 12th over knocking 38 off 39, his opening partner Hamu Kayondo was dismissed with the fourth ball of the game without troubling the scorers.

Dinesh Nakrani blasted 32 odd 11 balls with 3 maximums and as many fours to drag Cricket Cranes to 108 before he was caught in the 15th over. Ronak Patel shortly joined him as Uganda was reduce to 113/4.

Both Irfan Afridi and Kenneth Waiswa did no last more than one ball with Riazat Sha 13(6), Deus Muhumuza 12(8) not out and Brian Masaba 15(11) pulling Uganda to 155.

Zamoyoni Jaboneke 3/28 picked the most important wickets wickets wickets for Tanzania with Kassim Mussa 3/15 coming in handy.

In the chase, Tanzania batted with caution and Jitin Singh’s two boundaries in the first over put them on track.

After R Amarshi falling with Tanzania at 39 in the seveth over, Abhik Ramesh Patwa 47(36) and Muhammad Zafar Khan 40(36) settled the sail pushing Tanzania to 103 for their third loss.

Captain Zamoyoni Jaboneke 32(12) joined Khan to complete his Player of the match performance and together knocked off the deficit with 5 balls to spare.

Riazat Sha picked a couple of wickets, with Afridi and Muhumuza picked the others. Kenneth Waiswa had a match to forget both with the ball and ball.

Despite the loss, Uganda remains in second place on the table with a better run rate compared to third placed Tanzania who have won and lost as many games as the Cricket Cranes.