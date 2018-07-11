I am still a free agent, says coach Isabirye

KAWOWO SPORTS

CAF “A” licenced coach Alex Musongola Isabirye has down played the recent media talk about his status as a football tactician.

Reacting to recent publications in some sections of the media, Isabirye maintains he has not yet secured any club.

I am still available. It shocks me when I learn from the media that I have signed with some club. People need to be professional. I have not yet signed with any club yet.

The former Uganda Cranes striker has been job-less since he was sacked by Smart Obed at Soana Football Club.

Currently the head coach for Buganda Province team in the FUFA Drum, Isabirye maintains he has been approached by many clubs although he is yet to zero with one.

I have been approached by many clubs which need my services. When the right timing comes, I will let the public know.

Isabirye has been heavily linked with a return to Mbarara based Nyamityobora Football Club and Kyetume FC, a FUFA Big League side.

Isabirye coached Nyamityobora F.C for the first half of the 2017/18 season before he departed for Soana.

He has previously coached at URA F.C, BUL, Nyamityobora and recently Soana.