Inaugural FUFA Super 8 tourney set for August

FUFA Super 8 Tournament

August 1-25, 2018

The Federation of Uganda Football Association has set August 1-25 as the period of the inaugural FUFA Super 8 pre-season tournament.

Eight teams will take part in the three-week competition, with six from the Uganda Premier League basing on last season’s final standings while the other two are the directly promoted sides from the FUFA Big League.

Vipers SC, KCCA FC, SC Villa, Onduparaka FC, Kirinya-Jinja SS and Bul FC the six teams expected to take part from basing on the 2017-18 UPL final standings while Big League champions Ndejje University and Nyamityobora FC complete the eight teams.

Registration Requirements

According to the federation, no registration fee required to take part in the single-tie knockout competition.

Clubs are required to register for the tournament by Thursday, July 12 and their squad by Friday, July 20 with the FUFA Competitions Department.

In the event that any of the above teams is unable to participate, priority shall be given to the next ranked team in the Premier League from the previous season.

The prize money of the maiden edition for the Super 8 has been set at Shs 30 million to be shared by all 8 clubs with the winning team taking Shs 10 million and runner-up to bag Shs 5 million.

The FUFA Super 8 can be likened to South Africa’s MTN 8.