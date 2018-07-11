My focus will be on NRC points – Duncan Mubiru

Africa Rally Archives

Whereas his fans believe Duncan Mubiru can pose threat to Manvir Baryan’s dominance in the African rally series, the driver himself thinks otherwise.

Duncan Mubiru admits that his plan for the Pearl of Africa Rally due 20-22 July don’t include going all out against the Skoda Fabia driven by the ARC defending champion Manvir Baryan.

His focus is rather the National ally Championship contenders.

“Our people should know that a Subaru and a Skoda Fabia are totally two different cars, with different power.

“Yes, it’s true they are defeated in Kenya. But they should know those cars are not like ours here.

“So focusing entirely on the Skoda during Pearl would be dipping myself in a grave; which I won’t do. But we shall just try and push harder than just letting them slide through,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Mubiru is still in pursuit for his maiden NRC title. His absence in the second round of the NRC further dented his hopes for this year’s title.

He is currently 125 points behind leader Jas Mangat

“We can easily get another chance if we get a good position in Pearl rally. My team is well prepared so am I. We are just ready to fight for the maximum points,” he asserted.

Musa Nsubuga will be calling the pace notes in the Subaru GVB.